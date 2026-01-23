Stonehill plays Cent. Conn. St. on 5-game road skid

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-12, 2-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-18, 0-7 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (6-12, 2-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-18, 0-7 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill will try to break its five-game road slide when the Skyhawks face Cent. Conn. St.

The Blue Devils are 0-8 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is ninth in the NEC in rebounding with 27.8 rebounds. Lucia Noin paces the Blue Devils with 5.8 boards.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 against conference opponents. Stonehill is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 33.5% from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 59.6 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 73.7 Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents.

The Blue Devils and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noin is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Blue Devils. Jessica Farrell is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Julia Webster is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 54.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

