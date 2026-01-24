Stonehill plays Cent. Conn. St. following Stinson’s 20-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-8, 4-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-14, 3-4 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-8, 4-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-14, 3-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Chas Stinson scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 66-63 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Skyhawks are 4-3 on their home court. Stonehill is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils are 4-3 against conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stonehill is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.5% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Stonehill gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Skyhawks. Stinson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Darin Smith Jr. is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.7 points for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

