Stonehill hosts Walker and Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-14, 1-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (5-10, 1-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Stonehill after Gemma Walker scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 77-61 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-3 at home. Stonehill is third in the NEC scoring 59.7 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Red Flash have gone 1-3 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 0-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stonehill is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 54.7 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 67.1 Stonehill gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Skyhawks. Julia Webster is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Shelby Ricks is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.9 points for the Red Flash. Cassandra Hawthorne is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 51.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

