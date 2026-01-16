Stonehill hosts Mercyhurst following Van Schaik’s 22-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-13, 3-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-10, 2-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-13, 3-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-10, 2-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Stonehill after Jenna Van Schaik scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 80-63 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-3 at home. Stonehill has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers are 3-2 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Stonehill is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 13.7 percentage points lower than the 52.3% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Skyhawks and Lakers match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is averaging 14 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cici Hernandez is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 11.4 points. Sofia Wilson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 22.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

