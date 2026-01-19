Stone leads Missouri against No. 21 Georgia after 20-point showing

Georgia Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-5, 3-2 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Georgia Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 21 Georgia after Jayden Stone scored 20 points in Missouri’s 78-70 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 11-0 at home. Missouri averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 against SEC opponents. Georgia has college basketball’s best offense averaging 96.0 points while shooting 47.8%.

Missouri’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia allows. Georgia averages 23.8 more points per game (96.0) than Missouri allows (72.2).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Crews averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 17.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 93.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

