Stone leads Missouri against LSU after 22-point showing

Missouri Tigers (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-5, 0-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits LSU after Jayden Stone scored 22 points in Missouri’s 84-74 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The LSU Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. LSU averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Missouri Tigers are 3-1 in conference games. Missouri scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

LSU averages 84.9 points, 13.1 more per game than the 71.8 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 9.2 more points per game (81.8) than LSU allows to opponents (72.6).

The LSU Tigers and Missouri Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the LSU Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Mitchell is shooting 56.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Missouri Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

