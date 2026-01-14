Stoller, Eastern Illinois Panthers to visit Holman, Little Rock Trojans

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-15, 2-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-9, 4-2 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-15, 2-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-9, 4-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ava Stoller and Eastern Illinois take on Jordan Holman and Little Rock in OVC play.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 in home games. Little Rock is fifth in the OVC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Payne averaging 1.8.

The Panthers are 2-5 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 11.4 assists per game led by Stoller averaging 3.1.

Little Rock scores 58.1 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 73.2 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois’ 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The Trojans and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holman is shooting 39.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clara Glad is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.4 points and 1.6 steals. Stoller is averaging 12.9 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 56.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.