Stirtz scores 20 points and Iowa puts down Scarlet Knights in 68-62 win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points, reserve Tate Sage added 17 and Iowa held off Rutgers 68-62 on Tuesday night for the Hawkeyes’ second straight win.

Tavion Banks had 12 points for Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten), which shot 47% (24 of 51) from the field.

Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 17 points and reserve Tariq Francis had 15 for Rutgers (9-10, 2-6). The Scarlet Knights have lost back-to-back games and three of their last four.

Francis made a pair of foul shots with 22 seconds left to get Rutgers within 64-62. After being intentionally fouled, Sage went to the line and made two free throws.

Lino Mark missed an off-balance 3-pointer for Rutgers with 10 seconds left and Iowa guard Isaia Howard made a pair of free throws to seal the win with eight seconds left.

Stirtz’s driving layup with 8:22 left to play gave Iowa a 46-45 lead and they never trailed again. The Hawkeyes led 31-24 at halftime before Rutgers emerged from the break and used a 9-0 run to take a 33-31 lead.

Up next

The Scarlet Knights host Indiana on Friday.

Iowa hosts USC on Jan. 28.

