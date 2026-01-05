Stirtz leads No. 25 Iowa against Minnesota after 27-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Iowa visits Minnesota after Bennett Stirtz scored 27 points in Iowa’s 74-61 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Golden Gophers are 8-0 on their home court. Minnesota is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawkeyes are 2-1 in Big Ten play. Iowa is the top team in the Big Ten giving up only 60.1 points per game while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Minnesota averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Iowa allows. Iowa averages 15.0 more points per game (80.7) than Minnesota allows (65.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stirtz is averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

