Stirtz, Iowa Hawkeyes to visit Wilkerson, Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bennett Stirtz and Iowa take on Lamar Wilkerson and Indiana in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-1 in home games. Indiana has an 11-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawkeyes are 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is fifth in college basketball giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Indiana makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Iowa has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 20.2 points for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Stirtz is averaging 17.7 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.