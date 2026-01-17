Stinson scores 15 in Stonehill’s 62-57 OT victory against Mercyhurst

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Chas Stinson’s 15 points helped Stonehill defeat Mercyhurst 62-57 in overtime on Saturday. Stinson shot 5…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Chas Stinson’s 15 points helped Stonehill defeat Mercyhurst 62-57 in overtime on Saturday.

Stinson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (6-12, 3-2 NEC). Davante Hackett scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Qadir Martin finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Lakers (7-11, 2-3). Jake Lemelman added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Mercyhurst.

Hackett, who scored the tying points with 11 seconds left in regulation, scored three early points in overtime and Hermann Koffi added a long 3-pointer to give Stonehill a four-point lead. Mercyhurst managed only two points in the extra period.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.