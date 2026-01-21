Stevenson scores 27 as North Texas knocks off UTSA 81-62

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 27 points as North Texas beat UTSA 81-62 on Wednesday. Stevenson also added…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 27 points as North Texas beat UTSA 81-62 on Wednesday.

Stevenson also added four steals for the Mean Green (12-7, 3-3 American Conference). David Terrell Jr. added 15 points (5 of 7 shooting), five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Dylan Arnett shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, adding 10 rebounds.

The Roadrunners (4-15, 0-7) were led by Jamir Simpson, who recorded 14 points. Brent Moss added 12 points, and Austin Nunez had 10 points and two steals. The Roadrunners prolonged their losing streak to 12 in a row.

North Texas took the lead less than a minute into the first half and did not trail again. Stevenson led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 45-23 at the break. North Texas was outscored by UTSA in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, and Stevenson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

