Stevenson scores 21 in North Texas’ 72-67 victory against Tulsa

Je’Shawn Stevenson’s 21 points helped North Texas defeat Tulsa 72-67 on Sunday. Stevenson shot 6 of 14 from the field,…

Je’Shawn Stevenson’s 21 points helped North Texas defeat Tulsa 72-67 on Sunday.

Stevenson shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Mean Green (10-5, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Dylan Arnett shot 5 of 9 from the field to add 10 points.

David Green led the Golden Hurricane (13-2, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two blocks. Miles Barnstable added 12 points for Tulsa. Tylen Riley also had 11 points and five assists. The loss ended a 10-game winning streak for the Golden Hurricane.

Arnett scored six points in the first half, and North Texas went into halftime trailing 28-27. Stevenson scored 21 points in the second half to help lead North Texas to a five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.