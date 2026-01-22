Stevenson and North Texas host East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (5-14, 0-6 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-7, 3-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST…

Denton, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts East Carolina after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 27 points in North Texas’ 81-62 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green are 9-1 in home games. North Texas scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 0-6 in AAC play. East Carolina averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Texas averages 70.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 77.1 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Texas gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Joran Riley is averaging 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

