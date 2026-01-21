Stevenson and Hadnot each score 22, Purdue Fort Wayne beats Detroit Mercy 83-76

DETROIT (AP) — Mikale Stevenson and Corey Hadnot II each scored 22 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Detroit…

DETROIT (AP) — Mikale Stevenson and Corey Hadnot II each scored 22 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Detroit Mercy 83-76 on Wednesday night.

Stevenson had five rebounds and five assists and Hadnot made 7 for 17 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Maximus Nelson finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with nine points for the Mastodons (13-8, 7-3 Horizon League).

TJ Nadeau led the Titans (8-11, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Detroit Mercy also got 19 points and four assists from Orlando Lovejoy. Tyler Spratt also had 17 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

