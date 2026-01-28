Stetson visits North Florida following Oriol’s 33-point game

Stetson Hatters (7-14, 3-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-16, 3-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (7-14, 3-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-16, 3-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Stetson after Kamrin Oriol scored 33 points in North Florida’s 117-114 overtime win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys have gone 4-4 in home games. North Florida is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Hatters are 3-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Florida averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Hatters square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oriol is scoring 20.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 83.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.1 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

