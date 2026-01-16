Stetson visits Jones and West Georgia

Stetson Hatters (9-6, 3-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (11-5, 4-1 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (9-6, 3-2 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (11-5, 4-1 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Stetson after Jasmine Jones scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 63-56 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Wolves have gone 9-0 in home games. West Georgia is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Hatters are 3-2 in conference play. Stetson is fourth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Mary McMillan averaging 4.3.

West Georgia scores 73.1 points, 7.8 more per game than the 65.3 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Hatters meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.3 points for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hatters. McMillan is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

