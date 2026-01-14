Stetson plays West Georgia in conference matchup

West Georgia Wolves (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-11, 2-2 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-11, 2-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shelton Williams-Dryden and West Georgia take on Jamie Phillips Jr. and Stetson in ASUN action Thursday.

The Hatters have gone 5-2 at home. Stetson averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wolves are 3-1 in ASUN play. West Georgia ranks third in the ASUN with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams-Dryden averaging 5.8.

Stetson’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Stetson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillips is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Wolves: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

