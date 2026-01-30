Stetson hosts Bacchus and North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (6-13, 1-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-14, 4-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (6-13, 1-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-14, 4-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Stetson after Donte Bacchus scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 72-64 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 6-3 in home games. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 80.7 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

The Lions are 1-7 in conference games. North Alabama is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stetson averages 72.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 78.3 North Alabama allows. North Alabama’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Stetson has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 16 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Collin Kuhl is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Corneilous Williams is shooting 58.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Lions. Canin Jefferson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

