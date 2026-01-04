Stephenson scores 17, Florida International downs UTEP 76-64

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Stephenson’s 17 points helped Florida International defeat UTEP 76-64 on Sunday. Stephenson had six rebounds for…

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Stephenson’s 17 points helped Florida International defeat UTEP 76-64 on Sunday.

Stephenson had six rebounds for the Panthers (9-5, 2-1 Conference USA). Eric Dibami added 15 points while going 7 of 8 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Larry Olayinka had 11 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Kaseem Watson led the Miners (4-10, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. UTEP also got nine points and three steals from Trey Horton. Jamal West also recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

Dibami scored seven points in the first half and Florida International went into the break trailing 30-29. Florida International pulled off the victory after a 13-1 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave the Panthers the lead at 57-47 with 9:03 left in the half. Stephenson scored 13 second-half points.

