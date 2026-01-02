Stephenson leads JMU against Texas State after 22-point game

Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays Texas State after Zakiya Stephenson scored 22 points in JMU’s 84-64 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes are 6-3 in home games. JMU is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 72.8 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

JMU’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game JMU allows.

The Dukes and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Saniya Burks is averaging 16.2 points and two steals for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

