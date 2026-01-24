Stephenson leads Florida International past New Mexico State 81-78

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Corey Stephenson scored 25 points to lead Florida International over New Mexico State 81-78 on…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Corey Stephenson scored 25 points to lead Florida International over New Mexico State 81-78 on Saturday.

Stephenson added 12 rebounds for the Panthers (10-10, 3-6 Conference USA). Julian Mackey scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Zawdie Jackson shot 3 for 8 to finish with 10 points. The Panthers broke a five-game slide. Ashton Williamson also scored 10 points.

The Aggies (10-9, 3-6) were led in scoring by Elijah Elliott, who finished with 26 points and two steals. Jemel Jones added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for New Mexico State. Julius Mims also had nine points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

