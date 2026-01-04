Stephenson leads Florida International against UTEP after 21-point outing

UTEP Miners (4-9, 0-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) Miami; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (4-9, 0-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Miami; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on UTEP after Corey Stephenson scored 21 points in Florida International’s 89-74 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 in home games. Florida International has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 0-2 against CUSA opponents. UTEP gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Florida International averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The Panthers and Miners meet Sunday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is averaging 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Blackwell is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 9.3 points. Elijah Jones is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

