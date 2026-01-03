Stephenson and Florida International host UTEP

UTEP Miners (4-9, 0-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) Miami; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

UTEP Miners (4-9, 0-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Miami; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces UTEP after Corey Stephenson scored 21 points in Florida International’s 89-74 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers are 8-2 on their home court. Florida International averages 18.2 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zawdie Jackson with 3.6.

The Miners are 0-2 in CUSA play. UTEP is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Florida International averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Florida International allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is averaging 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Brit Harris is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Jones is averaging 14.1 points for the Miners. Caleb Blackwell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

