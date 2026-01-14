Stephens, Central Arkansas Sugar Bears square off against the Jacksonville Dolphins

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-7, 2-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-5, 2-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-7, 2-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-5, 2-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bree Stephens and Central Arkansas visit Priscilla Williams and Jacksonville on Thursday.

The Dolphins are 7-1 in home games. Jacksonville is the best team in the ASUN with 15.5 fast break points.

The Sugar Bears are 2-2 in conference play. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephens averaging 6.1.

Jacksonville makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (33.8%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Sugar Bears match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Dolphins. Mychal White is averaging 11.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

Shae Littleford is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

