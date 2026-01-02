Stephens, Central Arkansas Sugar Bears square off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-7, 1-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-7, 1-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sinai Douglas and FGCU host Bree Stephens and Central Arkansas in ASUN play Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 3-4 in home games. FGCU is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sugar Bears have gone 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

FGCU makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (33.8%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Sugar Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is shooting 41.1% and averaging 10.3 points for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephens is averaging 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Paris Santacaterina is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.