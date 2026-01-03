Stephen F. Austin knocks off Southeastern Louisiana 73-63

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Lateef Patrick and Keon Thompson scored 17 points apiece in Stephen F. Austin’s 73-63 victory over…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Lateef Patrick and Keon Thompson scored 17 points apiece in Stephen F. Austin’s 73-63 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Patrick grabbed seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (12-2, 5-0 Southland Conference). Thompson added five rebounds. Ahamed Mohammed scoed nine points for the Lumberjacks, who picked up their seventh straight win.

The Lions (4-10, 1-4) were led by Makhi Myles, who recorded 20 points, two steals and two blocks. Ethan Pickett added 14 points and two steals for SE Louisiana. Jeremy Elyzee also had 11 points and six rebounds.

