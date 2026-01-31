Steinbach, Yates III and Diallo combine for 65 points as Washington beats Northwestern 76-62

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Hannes Steinbach, Zoom Diallo and Wesley Yates III combined for 65 points as Washington beat Northwestern…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Hannes Steinbach, Zoom Diallo and Wesley Yates III combined for 65 points as Washington beat Northwestern 76-62 on Saturday. Steinbach notched 22 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth-straight double-double, and 14th of the season, tying Isaiah Stewart’s freshman record for the Huskies (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten).

Diallo added 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, six rebounds and six assists. Yates had 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with three steals.

The Huskies built a 39-27 lead at the half after a pair of 10-2 and 12-2 runs. That lead grew to as much as 21 early in the second half before an 11-2 Wildcats run. Another 7-0 Wildcats run trimmed the deficit to eight, but that was as close as it got.

Nick Martinelli, the nation’s leading scorer at 24 points per game, had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (10-12, 2-9). The tally snapped a 12-game streak of scoring 20 points or more, the longest in the nation.

Arrinten Page added 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats. Jayden Reed tallied 11 points and five rebounds. Tre Singleton scored 10.

Up next

Washington hosts Iowa on Wednesday.

Northwestern will head on the road to face No. 9 Illinois on Wednesday.

