Steffe leads Southern Illinois against Valparaiso after 24-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-11, 2-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-10, 3-5 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-11, 2-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-10, 3-5 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Valparaiso after Drew Steffe scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-68 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Beacons have gone 8-3 at home. Valparaiso has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Salukis are 2-6 in MVC play. Southern Illinois has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

Valparaiso averages 70.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Dease is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Beacons. JT Pettigrew is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Quel’Ron House is averaging 13.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Salukis. Damien Mayo Jr. is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.