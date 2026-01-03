Staveskie scores 27, Incarnate Word takes down Houston Christian 73-56

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie’s 27 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Houston Christian 73-56 on Saturday. Staveskie shot 10…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie’s 27 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Houston Christian 73-56 on Saturday.

Staveskie shot 10 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (8-6, 3-2 Southland Conference). Davion Bailey scored 26 points and added five rebounds.

The Huskies (5-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Demari Williams, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

