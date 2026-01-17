Staveskie scores 23, Incarnate Word knocks off Northwestern State 76-74

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 76-74 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday. Staveskie…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 76-74 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Staveskie also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (9-9, 4-5 Southland Conference). Love Bettis scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 8, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Jordan Pyke had 12 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Izzy Miles led the Demons (6-12, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Willie Williams added 18 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern State. Micah Thomas also had 17 points, four assists and two steals.

