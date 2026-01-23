Staveskie, Incarnate Word Cardinals take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-9, 6-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-10, 4-6 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-9, 6-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-10, 4-6 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits Incarnate Word in Southland action Saturday.

The Cardinals are 8-1 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Islanders have gone 6-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word averages 76.2 points, 9.5 more per game than the 66.7 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 73.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 71.7 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Tahj Staveskie is shooting 39.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sheldon Williams is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

