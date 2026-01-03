Stas Sivka scores 17 off bench to help George Mason beat Rhode Island 61-50

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Stas Sivka scored 17 points off the bench to help lead George Mason over Rhode Island…

Sivka also contributed six rebounds for the Patriots (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kory Mincy added nine points and six rebounds. Jermahri Hill made all six of his foul shots and scored nine.

The Rams (9-6, 0-2) were led by Myles Corey, who posted 12 points. Keeyan Itejere added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Tyler Cochran finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

George Mason led Rhode Island at the half, 31-26, behind eight points from Sivka. George Mason took the lead for good with 17:10 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Sivka to make it a 34-33 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

