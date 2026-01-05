Stanton scores 23, Princeton defeats Pennsylvania 78-76

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jack Stanton had 23 points in Princeton’s 78-76 victory over Pennsylvania on Monday night. Stanton shot…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jack Stanton had 23 points in Princeton’s 78-76 victory over Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Stanton shot 7 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (5-11, 1-0 Ivy League). Dalen Davis added 19 points while going 8 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had three steals. Malik Abdullahi shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Quakers (7-7, 0-1) were led by Ethan Roberts, who posted 19 points and four assists. AJ Levine added 15 points and four assists for Pennsylvania. TJ Power finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

