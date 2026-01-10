Stanford hosts Duke following Thomas’ 20-point game

Duke Blue Devils (10-6, 5-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-3, 3-1 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (10-6, 5-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-3, 3-1 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke plays Stanford after Delaney Thomas scored 20 points in Duke’s 78-74 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 9-1 in home games. Stanford has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 against conference opponents. Duke ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Stanford’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Blue Devils square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lara Somfai is averaging 10.4 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Toby Fournier is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

