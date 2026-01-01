Stanford hosts Conwell and No. 16 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-3, 0-1 ACC) Stanford, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Louisville Cardinals (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-3, 0-1 ACC)

Stanford, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Louisville plays Stanford after Ryan Conwell scored 26 points in Louisville’s 90-70 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 7-3 in home games. Stanford is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Louisville is the ACC leader with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Sananda Fru averaging 6.8.

Stanford averages 78.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 68.3 Louisville gives up. Louisville scores 21.0 more points per game (91.5) than Stanford allows (70.5).

The Cardinal and Cardinals face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is shooting 42.7% and averaging 21.5 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Conwell is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 88.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.