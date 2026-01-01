Stacker scores 15 as Southeast Missouri State downs Eastern Illinois 68-59

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Braxton Stacker scored 15 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 68-59 on Thursday.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Braxton Stacker scored 15 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 68-59 on Thursday.

Stacker had five rebounds for the Redhawks (7-7, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). BJ Ward went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 11 points.

Andre Washington led the way for the Panthers (4-9, 1-2) with 14 points. Eastern Illinois also got 13 points from Preston Turner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

