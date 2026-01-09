St. Thomas takes on South Dakota after Hood’s 22-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (11-5, 1-1 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 1-1 Summit) Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-5, 1-1 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 1-1 Summit)

Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts South Dakota after Jada Hood scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 74-65 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies have gone 6-5 in home games. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit scoring 64.1 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Coyotes have gone 1-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota is the Summit leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Patience Williams averaging 7.8.

St. Thomas makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (32.4%). South Dakota averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than St. Thomas gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Sand is scoring 13.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tommies. Hood is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games.

Angelina Robles is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

