St. Thomas plays North Dakota after Sand’s 20-point outing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-15, 1-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-11, 2-4 Summit) Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-15, 1-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-11, 2-4 Summit)

Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts North Dakota after Alyssa Sand scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 75-66 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies have gone 6-7 at home. St. Thomas is fourth in the Summit with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sand averaging 2.4.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 1-5 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is second in the Summit with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Miller averaging 7.1.

St. Thomas’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 56.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 61.7 St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Fighting Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Hood is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Sand is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 9.8 points for the Fighting Hawks. Walker Demers is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.