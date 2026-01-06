St. Thomas faces South Dakota following Janowski’s 31-point outing

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-4, 1-0 Summit League) Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-4, 1-0 Summit League)

Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays South Dakota after Nick Janowski scored 31 points in St. Thomas’ 92-88 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 8-0 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Dufault averaging 1.2.

The Coyotes are 0-1 in conference play. South Dakota is eighth in the Summit League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 4.8.

St. Thomas averages 81.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 82.2 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game St. Thomas gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Minessale is averaging 21.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Tommies. Janowski is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 20.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Coyotes. Fens is averaging 13.1 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 60.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.