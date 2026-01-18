St. Rose and the No. 22 Princeton Tigers host conference foe Harvard

Harvard Crimson (9-7, 2-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (9-7, 2-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (15-1, 3-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison St. Rose and No. 22 Princeton host Abigail Wright and Harvard in Ivy League play Monday.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Princeton is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson have gone 2-1 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard averages 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Princeton averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Harvard allows. Harvard’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Rose is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games.

Katie Krupa is averaging 7.9 points for the Crimson. Wright is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.