St. John’s visits Creighton after Swartz’s 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 3-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-6, 4-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts St. John’s after Austin Swartz scored 20 points in Creighton’s 76-72 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 7-1 in home games. Creighton is second in the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasen Green averaging 3.7.

The Red Storm have gone 3-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is sixth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 2.9.

Creighton averages 77.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.7 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Red Storm match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bluejays. Swartz is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ejiofor is shooting 52.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Red Storm. Ian Jackson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

