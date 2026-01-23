St. John’s visits Carroll and Xavier

St. John’s Red Storm (14-5, 7-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (11-8, 3-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-5, 7-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (11-8, 3-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces St. John’s after Tre Carroll scored 29 points in Xavier’s 94-93 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Musketeers are 9-3 on their home court. Xavier is sixth in the Big East scoring 78.3 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Red Storm are 7-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s scores 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Xavier averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Red Storm square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Borovicanin is averaging 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Carroll is averaging 18.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

Zuby Ejiofor is shooting 53.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Red Storm. Ian Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

