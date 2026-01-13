St. John’s hosts Marquette following James’ 31-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -14.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays St. John’s after Nigel James Jr. scored 31 points in Marquette’s 76-73 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 7-2 on their home court. St. John’s is second in the Big East with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 3.6.

The Golden Eagles are 1-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

St. John’s is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Golden Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejiofor is averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Ross is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Eagles. James is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.