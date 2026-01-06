Sra and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers host conference foe Longwood

Longwood Lancers (10-4, 1-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 2-0 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Longwood Lancers (10-4, 1-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 2-0 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Charleston Southern and Longwood face off on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-4 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 1-0 in Big South play. Longwood averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Charleston Southern averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 6.7 more points per game (80.4) than Charleston Southern allows to opponents (73.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caelan Ellis averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Tyonna Bailey is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amor Harris is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.