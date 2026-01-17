Spratt’s 16 lead Detroit Mercy over IU Indianapolis 80-77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Spratt had 16 points in Detroit Mercy’s 80-77 victory over IU Indianapolis on Saturday. Maguire Mitchell…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Spratt had 16 points in Detroit Mercy’s 80-77 victory over IU Indianapolis on Saturday.

Maguire Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with a second remaining to pull IU Indianapolis to 78-77 before Spratt ended it at the free-throw line.

Spratt had eight rebounds for the Titans (8-10, 5-4 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy added 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Lance Stone finished with 12 points.

Kyler D’Augustino led the way for the Jaguars (5-16, 1-9) with 20 points, six assists and three steals. IU Indianapolis also got 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks from Finley Woodward. Jaxon Edwards also put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.