Spencer scores 18 as UMass Lowell takes down Binghamton 73-68

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Xavier Spencer had 18 points in UMass Lowell’s 73-68 win over Binghamton on Saturday.

Spencer shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the River Hawks (8-10, 3-0 America East Conference). Angel Montas shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 17 points. Austin Green had 12 points.

The Bearcats (4-14, 0-3) were led by Jeremiah Quigley, who finished with 18 points, eight assists and two steals. Bryson Wilson added 14 points for Binghamton. Wes Peterson also had 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

