Spencer leads UMass-Lowell against Bryant after 23-point performance

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-10, 1-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (5-10, 1-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-10, 1-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (5-10, 1-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Bryant after Xavier Spencer scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 83-71 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Bryant is fifth in the America East with 12.9 assists per game led by Ty Tabales averaging 3.7.

The River Hawks are 1-0 in conference matchups. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Austin Green averaging 3.9.

Bryant is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and River Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tabales is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Green is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the River Hawks. Spencer is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.