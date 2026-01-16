Spencer leads High Point against Longwood after 23-point game

High Point Panthers (15-2, 4-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-4, 4-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

High Point Panthers (15-2, 4-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-4, 4-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Longwood after Macy Spencer scored 23 points in High Point’s 78-40 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers are 8-1 in home games. Longwood has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 4-0 against Big South opponents. High Point is 12-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Longwood makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). High Point averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 12.9 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Spencer is averaging 18.7 points for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

