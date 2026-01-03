Speer puts up 21 in Marshall’s 88-81 victory against Appalachian State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer’s 21 points helped Marshall defeat Appalachian State 88-81 on Saturday. Speer added seven assists…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer’s 21 points helped Marshall defeat Appalachian State 88-81 on Saturday.

Speer added seven assists for the Thundering Herd (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Noah Otshudi scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Wyatt Fricks finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Michael Marcus Jr. led the Mountaineers (9-7, 2-2) with 21 points and six rebounds. Luke Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds for Appalachian State. Alonzo Dodd had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

